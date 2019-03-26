Dad’s unresolved killing catapulted me into activism

Francis Ochieng Auma was only a boy when his father was killed. But he couldn’t stop at anything until he knew who the culprits were. This drove him to be a human rights defender he is today

Whenever he recalls how his late father was brutally accosted by suspected machete-wielding thugs in Makupa, Mombasa, before he later succumbed to his injuries, Francis Ochieng Auma says his resolve to continue agitating for human rights protection grows even stronger and passionate.

The Muslim for Human Rights (Muhuri) officer in charge of rapid response, recalls the incident that happened over three decades ago as if it was yesterday. His father, Alloys Auma, was coming home around 9pm, when his vehicle got a puncture. In the process of repairing the puncture, thugs struck with machetes, leaving him for the dead after robbing him of all the cash he had.

Finding closure

After six years of agonising pain, Auma succumbed to injuries in 1987 leaving young Ochieng who was only 11 years and his three siblings to cling to their mother, Alice Auma as their pillar. Thirty-two years later, Ochieng says no single suspect has been arrested in connection with the killing.

It is this quest for his late father’s unresolved justice, Ochieng says, drove him into passionate activism, though priesthood was his childhood ambition.

“I would ask my mother why the killers of my papa were not being brought to book. However, I never got any answers. My mother would tell me that it was over since my dad was already buried. One day, young as I was, I went to Makupa Police Station and demanded to see the OCS. I asked him, ‘why can’t my father get justice.’ And that was it, from there, the fire was ignited,” recalls the activist.

When it became almost certain to him that he wouldn’t get answers soon, Ochieng embarked on his own investigations. “I talked to people and finally I knew who the killers were.

People who witnessed my father being clobbered confided all the details and the suspects were people I knew. They were notorious for targeting people at the end of the month,” he says. He got closure, but then he gradually became a human rights defender.

Today, Ochieng, who also had a stint at Haki Africa Organisation, shapes a character of a towering figure in the frontiers of Kenya’s world of activism. He exhibits hallmark of a typical activist, a trait characterised by his unmistakable courage, coupled by unique ability to mobilise and lead protests in his push for justice.

Not for the faint-hearted

Where creativity has lately seemed to occupy its fair share of space in the world of activism, Ochieng has led the way with some of the most popular creative crusading stunts. In 2013, he was among the group of activists who led the famous “occupy parliament” demonstrations.

The group was protesting hefty perks by members of parliament. They brought pigs to lick fresh blood outside Parliament buildings, in a gesture intended to portray the legislators as greedy.

Confidence, he says, is an inborn character he got, something he is proud of. “When I was as young as nine years, I would walk to town alone. I would walk into Manor Hotel, then Five Star Hotel and demand for drinking water. “Waiters would attempt to block me to no avail.

I would ask them why they would deny me water, a natural commodity and eventually they would give me. I would barge in and out of the Catholic father’s house demanding to see the priest whenever I wished and no one would stop me,” recalls the former altar boy.

To be a competent human rights defender, Ochieng says the most important thing is to understand the laws of the land, something he says requires wide research to familiarise with all important legal matters.

Also activists must not allow their hearts to be controlled by greed. He explains getting compromised is the worst mistake an activist can ever commit.

He, however, admits the job is not for the faint-hearted. “It is not an easy task. You must have a strong personality. One moment you can be in a morgue braving chilling hours of postmortem, sometime of decomposed bodies, and another moment you are manhandled by GSU officers for leading a protest,” he explains.

Sometimes he is forced to seek refuge abroad. “As I speak, I can tell you I have a back pain as a result of frequent beating by police. But some of these things we don’t say because they can end up discouraging upcoming activists,” he says.

