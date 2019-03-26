Reasons start-ups fail.

On average, seven out of every 10 businesses cave in before their fifth birthday. While there are a wide range of reasons for business failure, some obstacles are far more common than others. Based on a post-mortem by founders and investors of more than 200 collapsed start-ups here are reasons such businesses fail according to CB Insights:

1. No market needs

A whopping 42 per cent of start-ups in the post-mortem failed because there was no market need for their products. Always start with a pilot, beta or sample version of your product to gauge the market’s reaction. Based on the market feedback, you can tweak the product until it fits the market’s needs. In Africa, hundreds of well meaning start-ups collapse due to poor research of market demand.

2. Having the wrong team

About one-quarter of the failed businesses in the post-mortem either did not have a well-rounded team, or had a team that was not compatible. The first step to avoiding this pitfall is to be clear on the gaps you have in terms of knowledge, skills, experience and contacts in your business. Remember, you cannot do it all alone. So, you can either bring in capable people as partners, or hire them as employees.

3. Getting outcompeted

Business can be a war, and most times, only the strong and adaptable survive. There are several different ways competition can crush a business. They can outspend you on marketing, poach your employees, or win over your customers. Define and build your competitive advantage. What is that thing you provide to customers that most of your competitors cannot? As Jack Welch once said: “If you do not have a competitive advantage, then do not compete.”

4. Pricing and Costing implications

Eighteen per cent of the businesses that failed bled to death. They were losing more money than they were making and, often, did not know it. Setting the right price for a product or service is often considered a dark art. On one hand, you need to set a price that is high enough to cover your costs and keep your business profitable. On the other hand, you want your price to be affordable enough so you can attract customers.

5. Disorderly Marketing

“If a tree falls in the jungle and nobody heard it, did it really fall?” If you have a product that people do not know, do you really have a product? Entrepreneurs can often be focused on production and creation, and be far less interested in marketing and sales.

In their minds, they think: “If I build a very good product, the customers will come.” Some entrepreneurs are either afraid of selling, or they just do not know how to do it. Learn the skills and invest in knowledge or employ somebody who is a good marketer.

6. Ignoring customer feedback

Fourteen per cent of the failed businesses believe there were times when listening to their customers could have led to critical changes that may have saved their businesses. But rather than listen to feedback, they were too focused on their vision for the business. If you want your customers’ money, then you have to give them what they want. Your product design and business plan can significantly change when you get input from your customers.

7. Unviable Business Model

The cost of acquiring a customer (CAC) must be less than the lifetime value of that customer (LTV). The right business model will take care of finding a scalable way to acquire customers, especially for a capital efficient business, which will look to recover the CAC in under a year’s time.

Startups with unviable business models have an unbelievably high CAC and a low-to-average LTV that will not be sufficient to cover the CAC. Such companies, in all probability, will fail in a few months or years. It is thus important to work or map out a strategy that will see the business or startup not only thriving but self sustaining.

8. Overconfidence

Arrogance is bad for business. A good leader knows that times of success are when they need to temper confidence. You want team members to feel they have contributed, but not make them feel superior to the rest of the team. You also need to check yourself constantly, to make sure you are not sowing the seeds of over-confidence in your business and marketing.

9. Lack of Networks

One of the reasons for failure was entrepreneurs who said they did not properly utilise their own network. Getting investors involved is a no brainer and in fact an important aspect. Your investors are there to help you. Get them involved from the start, and do not be afraid to ask for help.

“I think we made the mistake early on of trying to do (and know) everything ourselves, perhaps out of insecurity over being so new to the business world. This is a mistake,” reads a famous business quote.

10. Corporate Compliance (legal)

It is important to find out what type of records and other documents should be generated and maintained by your business. The laws, which apply to your business, will vary depending on a range of different factors, such as what type of business entity you are and the location. As a result, it’s usually important to consult with an attorney to ensure that your company is compliant with the laws that might apply to you.