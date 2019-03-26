Sugarcane farmers get assurance

No State-owned sugar factory will be sold to an individual investor, Privatisation Commission has assured farmers.

Chairman Paul Otuoma said privatisation is meant to give out government shares that will total 51 per cent and not to completely sell the sugar millers to a single investor as being claimed by some leaders.

“We are not handing over these companies to individuals. We are only reducing government shares which members of the public can then buy, making them the majority,” Otuoma added.

Speaking in Bungoma, the former Funyula MP said privatisation is aimed at helping improve the productivity of the sugar factories, return them to profitability and increase farmers’ income.

Otuoma urged leaders to give members of the public proper information instead of spreading lies leading to farmers rejecting privatisation of millers without having the full picture.

He said leaders and farmers should join hands and purchase shares that would be floated by the government during the process. The five factories earmarked for privatisation are Muhoroni, Nzoia, Chemelil, Miwani and Sony.

Last year, Agriculture Cabinet secretary, Mwangi Kiunjuri (pictured), said sugar milling firms that did not turn around their fortunes within six months will be prioritised for privatisation.

He said during a visit to Nzoia Sugar Company that the government will not continue to pay debts for sugar millers that are crushing cane and yet not making profits.

More capital

“The government is not ready to inject any more capital into the factories. There is no way the State will fund factories every year when they are in business,” Kiunjuri said.

He added that Nzoia Sugar was one of the factories that has received more than Sh1 billion yet it hasn’t paid off its debt to the farmers.

The CS, who was accompanied by Devolution counterpart, Eugene Wamalwa, also directed his comments to Sony, Chemelil, Muhoroni, and Miwani Sugar.