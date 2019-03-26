Keep politics off war on graft, Supkem now tells Ruto, Raila

Supreme Council of Kenya Muslims (Supkem) has called on Deputy President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila to tone down on politics.

Kisii county chairman Juma Musa said the war of words between the two leaders and their supporters in public platforms is diverting attention from the war against corruption.

Speaking to People Daily on phone yesterday, Musa appealed to the leaders to stop linking the war on graft to the 2022 presidential election, terming it premature and far-fetched.

“Kenyans know the election is in 2022. It should not be used to derail war on corruption,” he said. Appealing to President Uhuru Kenyatta to stay focused in the war against graft, adding that he has the backing of Kenyans of goodwill.

“We want the President to leave a rich legacy when his term ends. He can only do this by staying focused in his agenda,” said Musa.