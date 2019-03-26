House team scolds Lenku over project

Mercy Mwai @wangumarci

A National Assembly committee has told off Kajiado Governor Joseph ole Lenku over his remarks on the ongoing probe of a Sh80 million meant for the ‘Ushanga Initiative Project’.

Sports, Tourism and Culture committee chaired by Victor Munyaka told Lenku to concentrate on his work and allow MPs to carry out the probe.

The MPs said they are concerned on how Sh80 million was spent in the 2017/18 financial year and are not interested in fighting anyone.

The differences between the committee and Lenku comes after Munyaka was quoted saying the committee was harassing Hellen Nkaissery who is the widow of former Interior Cabinet secretary Joseph Nkaissery.

Munyaka stated that committees have powers to oversight and carry out scrutiny on issues before them and told the governor to familiarize himself with how Parliament works.

The committee took over the matter after Nominated MP Professor Jacqueline Oduol demanded for answers on the project, a move that saw House Speaker Justin Muturi referring it to the committee for an answer.

“We shall not be intimidated by anyone let alone Lenku who must know that this is the National Assembly of Kenya not the County Assembly of Kajiado,” added Munyaka. He said as per the Parliamentary Standing Orders, an answer to the matter had to be provided.