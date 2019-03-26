A country ignores its experts at its own peril

Shadrack Agaki

In the wake of reports of deaths caused by hunger coupled with statistics of unemployment among the youth, there is need to re-look into our national policies on digital and technological platforms for answers.

Agriculture has immense potential to feed and create employment. But the disconnect between policy formulation and implementation has become a hindrance. Failure of the Galana Kulalu Irrigation Scheme is a case in point. Despite Kenya Agricultural Livestock Research Organisation (Kalro) having the expertise, their concerns on Galana Kulalu project were ignored.

Kenya’s transformation will depend on the ability to harmonise operations of different institutions. For instance, Kalro has developed several varieties of seeds that are drought and disease resistant. But the seeds would not be used because they have not been cleared by the National Environment Management Authority (Nema).

The Youth in Agribusiness Strategy 2017-2021 is a good policy document. But more than a year since its launch, we see little of its impact.

To exploit potential in agriculture to feed the population and create employment, technology must be included in policy. Utilising digital platforms to tackle challenges in agriculture ecosystem is critical.

Convergence between ICT and biotechnology innovations especially in agriculture is expected to drive production. It is possible to develop seeds that will allow massive production to make commercial sense.

From digital platforms, people can buy and sell globally. Rwanda selling coffee through Alibaba e-commerce platform confirms this view. Digital money transfer platforms make global business viable.

As Unctad secretary general Mukhisa Kituyi observed during his public lecture at the University of Nairobi last week: “We are globally integrating and competing not by choice but forced by circumstances.”

He took issue with slow rate of changing mindsets. The old concept of nationalism established on tribal affiliation has persisted even when it is impractical. He said it is important to abandon what we knew to be true yesterday and adopt new ways of acting today.

The rate of information, knowledge and data production is high in the 21st century than it was previously. This means valuable information today becomes obsolete tomorrow. Hence the need to keep learning.

The phenomenal change in the world calls for change of political model in Kenya. According to Kituyi, we need to understand the concept of new patriotism which calls for individual creativity and innovation to enable Kenya compete globally.

New patriotism calls for formulation of policies that appreciate those with expertise and knowledge. The concept of us versus them should be discarded in favour of the spirit of collaboration and partnership. The education system should encourage global competition.

There is also need to create policies that encourage development of national enterprises that can compete globally.

But the government must rectify policies that seem to favour ineffective political policies as opposed to practical and expert advice. A situation where politicians override expert opinion on some technical issues must be addressed. —The writer is a Master’s student at the University of Nairobi —[email protected]