Use school assemblies to build, not ruin dreams

I have always wondered whether teacher training colleges allocate time to trainees to appreciate the subtle impact that morning assembly has on learners.

The morning assembly, or any gathering where teachers meet students, can be a cradle or graveyard of dreams and aspirations of students. Properly handled, it can shape the intellect, hearts and souls of learners.

I got thinking about this when two weeks ago, I attended a morning assembly at Njukinjiru Primary School in Meru.

A joint team of Ministry of Education and World Bank officials had visited the school to assess the implementation of Governance and Early Grade Mathematics, aspects of the Global Partnership in Education funded project in public primary schools.

We found the assembly in progress, with a parent leading the school in singing a hymn in the local language. We joined them.

The occasion called to mind two principals of secondary schools — the late Raza Mwanzo of Kivaywa and Jacinta Akatsa of Mary Hill schools.

Mwanzo discovered that few students knew the hymn songs. He ordered the photocopying of 10 hymns and each of the more than 300 students had a set of 10 songs which he taught us every morning.

Mwanzo wondered how students could grow without the theological teaching of hymns that build children spiritually.

Just as I am without one plea, Rock of Ages, Blessed assurance, What a friend we have in Jesus — four of the 10 hymns I know by heart — courtesy of our headmaster’s intervention.

I also thought about Akatsa. She told me of a rude awakening she had when she overheard a discussion on how the principal of the local school scolded students during the morning assembly. She said while she had before carefully picked her words when addressing her students, she took the lesson to heart.

School assemblies are important platforms for communication. They provide an opportunity to inform students as well as teachers of not only what is happening beyond the school but is also of immediate or lasting value to students.

The assembly can also be entertaining. Sometimes, students can be given an opportunity to address the gathering.

“It is a missed opportunity if an assembly is simply reduced to a series of notices and admin. Assemblies provide an opportunity to build a strong sense of community. They help reinforce a school’s ethos, its values and its mission statement. They help develop identity — so often the hallmark of a strong school,” says Titus Mills, the headmaster of Walhampton Prep School in UK.

We should not turn school assemblies into places to read the riot act only. Even then, the reading of the riot act can be couched in refined language to develop the minds, character and personalities of learners.

Although important, undue focus on academics, examinations and discipline bores students. But talk about the world beyond the school, current issues and challenges facing the nation and the world in general may ignite motivation and readiness to learn.

Let them see the connection between education and the whirlwinds out there, that they are being prepared to take part in dealing with the issues when they come of age.

The school assembly is a place where speakers raise or calm the aspirations and anxieties of students. It is an open parliament; and a serious one.

A significant number of leaders in the professions, business, politics, government and the private sector owe their lives and careers to a chance remark by a principal, a teacher or a fellow student during the school assembly.

Suffice it to say that the school assembly is a hallowed place; a place to build and not a slaughterhouse of the dreams and self esteem of learners. — The writer is the communications officer, Ministry of Education