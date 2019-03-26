Global coffee forum offers vital lessons

This week, Nairobi hosts 600 stakeholders in the global coffee circles for the 124th International Coffee Organisation (ICO).

The meeting is being held in Nairobi for the first time since ICO was established in 1963, and takes place against a background of issues affecting production of the beans in Kenya. Farmers are grappling with poor prices, threat from other beverages and increased competition for land from other economic activities such as real estate development.

The sector is also being harangued by climate change, amid lukewarm government support and mismanagement of cooperatives that continue to discourage farmers from the allure of Kenya’s black gold.

Coffee production has been oscillating between 40,000 tonnes and 50,000 tonnes annually for the last decade, yet the country has a potential to produce more than 300,000 tonnes.

Kenya is renowned for production of the finest Arabica coffee used to blend other varieties, thanks to its high flavour and pleasant aroma. Unfortunately, local farmers continue to get the short end of the stick since independence—they earn the least globally, at 30 per cent of export earnings.

While other African coffee growers receive between 50 and 70 per cent, their counterparts in Brazil, Vietnam and Colombia receive between 80 and 90 per cent of export price.

What’s more, poor governance, high operation costs, excessive borrowing, delay in payments and embezzlement continue to dog coffee co-operative societies. The result is that some discouraged and disillusioned growers have opted to ditch coffee and venture into other viable economic activities such as dairy farming, horticulture and real estate.

The ongoing ICO conference gives Kenyan stakeholders an opportunity to compare notes with other players and chart the way forward.

Granted, new regulations are being fast-tracked to separate the co-operative societies’ factory operation accounts from farmer payment accounts to ring-fence growers’ earnings and control operational expenditure.

However, farmers must also not ignore the fact that some factories management and officials collude with cartels to steal beans from factories, gobbling up billions of shillings meant for farmers.

Hopefully, the conference will inculcate good practices that could help Kenya’s coffee business become more sustainable and profitable for farmers.