Act on climate warnings to curb disasters

Alberto Leny

On Sunday, parts of the country experienced a tremor, underlining the reality of humankind’s fragility in the face of the forces of nature.

Coincidentally, on Saturday of March 23, the world marked the Meteorological Day, which recognises the work of meteorological services across the globe. This year’s theme was The Sun, the Earth and the Weather, which poignantly captures the current situation of drought and hunger in some parts of the country.

“The sun delivers the energy that powers all life on earth. It drives the weather, ocean currents and the hydrological cycle,” states the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO).

In Kenya, the Meteorological Department recently forecast that long rains would delay, aggravating the hunger situation for more than 1.1 million Kenyans. This is a matter of great national concern.

Perhaps yearning for action, Amnesty International Kenya’s executive director Irungu Houghton recently quipped: “Citizens have little time for terminology and scales. Starvation is deeply political and the intense drought, starving communities and reported deaths in Baringo and Turkana challenge our leadership directly.”

True, but there is indeed need for science and technology to jolt bureaucracy from lethargy and the ignominy of policy failure in addressing natural calamities.

Instead of engaging in denials and blame games over the crisis, both the national and county leadership should heed caution from weather experts and put in place measures to mitigate effects of climate change.

In Mozambique, Malawi and Zimbabwe, Cyclone Idai has caused a trail of destruction and deaths of hundreds. The climate change factor cannot be ruled out in the storm, which has been attributed to rising temperatures.

Closer home, the likelihood of a tsunami occurring in some parts of coastal Kenya are real. The authorities must, therefore, constantly put in motion intervention measures that mitigate and build the resilience of communities to extreme weather occurrence.

According to WMO, 2017 was one of the warmest years on record, with global mean temperatures about 1.1°C above pre-industrial temperatures.

The last decade saw record-breaking droughts, storms, forest fires, coral bleaching, floods and heat waves around the world. Kenya has had a fair share of these conditions.

The major challenge the world faces today, therefore, is stabilising temperatures.

Just as the sun surely rises and sets, rain will ultimately fall, predictably as drought and Sunday’s tremor was forecast. Equally, flooding will almost certainly follow drought. To be forewarned is to be forearmed!

Concerned ministries and the National Disaster Management Authority must always act decisively and promptly on early warnings to spare the people from calamities associated with harsh weather. —[email protected]