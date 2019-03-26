Kinyanjui surprise cabinet reshuffle

Noah Cheploen @cheploennoah

Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui yesterday reshuffled his Cabinet. Apart from tightening the grip, Kinyanjui, who was elected on the platform of change and accountability, appeared also to be sending a strong message to his lieutenants that non-performance will not be tolerated.

New appointments

Trade CEC Peter Ketyenya, who is fast becoming “Mr Dependable” in Kinyanjui’s administration, now takes charge of the Finance and Economic Planning docket. He replaces Joseph Kiuna who has been moved to Education and ICT.

Ketyenya will also be the county minister for Sports, Youth and Gender albeit on an acting capacity. His appointment came after Halima Gababa was suspended and eventually sacked last year.

Meanwhile, Education CEC Raymond Komen replaced Ketyenya as the county minister for Trade, Tourism and Cooperatives. In a statement to newsrooms, Kinyanjui said the new changes were geared towards improving service delivery.

At the same time, Kinyanjui has forwarded the names of three chief officer appointees to the County Assembly for vetting. They are: Timothy Murithi (Environment), Hussein Adan (Trade and Tourism) and William Githua (Youth and Sports).

In a surprise move, Kinyanjui rehired Ann Njenga, who served in former Governor Kinuthia Mbugua’s administration in various capacities.

Njenga served as CEC for Finance, Trade and Public Service during Mbugua’s tenure. She is now the Chief Officer in charge of Public Service.