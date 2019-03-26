Hunger drives 500,000 children out of school

Winstone Chiseremi @Wchiseremi

More than 500,000 children under the World Food Programme (WFP) feeding project in Turkana county are on the verge of dropping out of school, Governor Josphat Nanok has said.

He asked WFP to reconsider its decision to halt funding the programme to prevent pupil absenteeism. Nanok spoke in his office when he received truck loads of foodstuff donation from his Nairobi counterpart Mike Sonko.

He expressed fear that many schools in the region might be deserted if the drought spell prolongs saying the situation has been compounded by WFP’s decision to pull out of the school feeding programme.

Cash transfer

“School attendance in many of our public schools has gone down and the most hit are early childhood development (ECD) centres due to lack of food,” he said.

The former Council of Governors chairman said despite his administration constructing ECD centres, attendance remains a major challenge.

“All the ECD centres have been deserted because families are moving in search of water and food following the prolonged drought,” said Nanok.

The teachers, he said, were unable to retain learners due to lack of food saying the effect of drought has also affected performance in schools.

The governor said they are coming up with a raft of measures to cushion the affected families and learners from the effect of the ravaging hunger.

“We are trying as a county to come up with several interventions including procurement of maize from the National Cereals and Produce Board in a bid to secure learners in schools,” said Nanok.

He added that money released under the senior citizens cash transfer programme will help cushion them from hunger. He said the county has at least 50,000 beneficiaries.

“A significant majority of beneficiaries are in the process of receiving the monthly stipend,” he said. The Sh4,000 given to beneficiaries, Nanok said, will go a long way in helping the elderly population access food.

The WFP has for the last 38 years been feeding more than 1.5 million primary and secondary school learners in the county.

While announcing plans to pull out of the programme in arid and semi-arid counties two years ago, WFP country director Paul Turbull said the government, through the Ministry of Education, will run the programme.

He said they were gradually handing over the feeding programme in public schools to the government and that by 2019, they will have fully dissociated themselves from the programme.

Turnbull said they had been assisting children across the counties but WFP has been unable to provide food for schools under its programme due to strained resources.

“I will engage with the WFP country director on need for them to continue with the programme in the region owing to the hunger situation in the country,” he said.

Defend adminsitration

Nanok defended his administration against criticism on social media over claims of misuse of expenditure of county budget allocation and the equalisation funds meant to address the hunger problem in the county. The governor denied any misappropriation of funds saying he was ready to account for expenditure.