Israel strikes Hamas targets in Gaza after rocket hits house

Israel says it has begun carrying out strikes on Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip, hours after a Palestinian rocket hit a house north of Tel Aviv.

No details were given about the strikes, but there were reports of explosions west of Gaza City. The Israeli military earlier blamed Hamas, which controls Gaza, for the launch of the rocket that hit a home in Mishmeret, injuring seven people.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to respond to the attack with force. So far no militant group has said it fired the rocket. One unnamed Hamas official said it had “no interest” in doing so. -BBC