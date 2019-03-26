State to tackle fraud in Saccos

The Ministry of Co-operatives, Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) and Ethics Commission for Cooperative Societies (Eccos) have inked a deal to prevent corruption, economic crimes and unethical practices in saccos.

Already, the ministry is reviewing the National Cooperative Development Policy which seeks to strengthen Eccos to effectively play its role of enforcing good governance and anti-corruption practices in co-operative societies.

Co-operatives Cabinet secretary Peter Munya said yesterday that the policy will eventually pave way for the review of the Co-operative Societies Act to anchor Eccos in the regulation.

He said for years, challenges associated with corruption and poor governance have continued to bedevil the co-operative movement in Kenya with the resultant loss of hard-earned members’ investments.

“This has had profound negative implications on the growth and development of this important sector of our economy. The challenges have become even more complex with the advent of cybercrimes that has already hit the sector,” Munya said in Nairobi.

He said the move to collaborate with EACC comes at the right moment in order for the government to direct its focus on eradicating corruption and unethical practices in the co-operative sector.