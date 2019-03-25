Raila calls for NOCK Plaza intervention

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has called on the Ministry of Sports to take hold of the NOCK Plaza, the National Olympic Committee of Kenya’s new building, and put a caveat on its intended auction until all options are explored and a solution that is in the best interest of the bank, tax payers, the sports fraternity and the nation is arrived at.

In a communiqué send to media houses on Monday, Odinga also appealed for through investigations into how NOCK found itself in the current position with regard to the construction of its headquarters and take appropriate action in case of improprieties.

“Odinga has noted with concern the continuing plans to sell through public auction NOCK Plaza in Nairobi’s Upper Hill area over monies owed to Sidian Bank. Despite efforts by the government and leadership of NOCK to find a way out, the building remains advertised for auction on April 5, 2019,” read part of the statement.