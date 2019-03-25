People DailySports

Kenya Cross-Country team breaks camp, to leave for Denmark on Wednesday

Amos Abuga

Kenya’s team to the World Cross-Country Championships wound up its group training sessions at the Kigari Teachers’ Training College in Embu on Sunday ahead of their departure to Denmark on Wednesday.

The team of 30 athletes selected for the biennial event has been training at the facility since March 1 and were to take Monday and Tuesday off before departing for the Scandinavian country tomorrow evening ahead of the championships that will take place in Aarhus, on Saturday afternoon.

Head coach David Letting and team manager Benjamin Njoga are both confident the team has what it takes to retain the overall title in what will be the 43rd edition of the event.

On behalf of the coaching department, I want to assure the country that we are ready to go. Breaking camp does not mean the athletes are going to relax, but rather time off to go spend a day with their loved ones,” said Letting. The kind of training we have held has been sufficient in my assessment,” he added.

