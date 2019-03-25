Nyangweso warns of challenges ahead as he promises to revive Ulinzi

Amos Abuga

A year and three months after his second departure from Ulinzi Stars, coach Benjamin Nyangweso is back at the helm, taking over from Dustan Nyaudo.

The experienced tactician, who left in December 2017 for military engagements, is more than happy to assume his duties as head coach of the 2010 champions, coincidentally, the year he guided the soldiers to their last league crown.

Nyangweso who held his first training session with the team on Sunday, is not in a hurry to make additions to the team, but reckons it will take a while before the players grasp his philosophy.

“These are two different coaches, with different styles. Mine is to work slowly towards allowing the players to know what I expect from them,” said Nyangweso, who will take charge of his first match on Wednesday when Ulinzi host Sony Sugar at Afraha Stadium.

The soldiers, who were touted as the title contenders at the start of the season, are in an unfamiliar 10th position on the 18-team table with 22 points, 11 behind leaders Sofapaka.