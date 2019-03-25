Make it rain, Tobiko tells Bunyore rainmakers

Environment cabinet secretary Keriako Tobiko has challenged Bunyore rainmakers to use their powers to make rain and save the lives of Kenyans suffering because of the ongoing dry spell.

Tobiko who toured Nganyi rainmakers shrine in Ebusiekwe Emuhaya sub-county, Vihiga county on Saturday during the Meteorological World celebrations day said it will be very helpful if they rainmakers intervene and use their powers to end destructive drought claiming lives.

“I challenge NyanyiRainmakers who have long history of making rain to fall to use their powers to make rain full to save lives and property of Kenyan. The long dry spell witnessed across the country is subjecting Kenyans to a lot of sufferings,” said Tobiko.

The CS attributed to climate change to destructive activities by human beings, saying that people have failed to protect environment. He also accused politicians hindering environmental protection by politicising any efforts made by authorities and by defending culprits accused of destroying forests and water sources.

“Let us keep off politics in protecting our environment. We have people who have invaded our water towers and forests, but when the authority tries to evict them to protect environment, politicians move in and politicise the issue,” decried Tobiko, adding that such moves may even hinder the realisation of the big four agenda for Kenyans.

He urged Kenyans to embrace the culture of planting trees, especially bamboos to save lives. He said the ministry will supply tree seedlings to schools in Vihiga county to ensure every schoolchild plants at least two trees.

Vihiga county governor, Dr. Wilber Ottichilo, said Vihiga County will plant over 23,000 trees to ensure they attain 10 per cent required tree cover. He said the county has secured 20 hectares of land in Kaimosi to be used as a bamboo seedlings propagation centre and will mobilise the planting of over 1 million bamboos.

“We are ready to protectour environment by planting trees. By next month, we will plant over 23,000 trees across the county,” he said. Kenya Metrological Department gave hope to Kenyans during the celebration when they said most parts of the country will start receiving rains starting late March and early April.

Director Samuel attributed the delay of rain to the destructive cyclone, which has killed hundreds and destroyed property in Zimbabwe, Mozambique, and Malawi.