Ghana exposes areas that need polishing before Afcon begins

James Magayi @PeopleSports11

Harambee Stars threw away a feasible chance to stay in one pot with other continental top dogs during the seeding for 2019 Africa Cup of Nations draw after losing 1-0 to Black Stars in Accra, Ghana on Saturday night.

The loss left Kenya stagnant on seven points as Ghana leaped to Group F summit on nine points while Ethiopia and Sierra Leone miss out.

Patrick Matasi’s howler in the dying minutes of the game dashed the country’s hopes of holding on to a famous draw away to Ghana which would offer a favourable grouping for the Afcon finals slated for Egypt in June. Perhaps, it was too much to ask the team to top the pool having already ended a 15-year wait to qualify.

After controlling the game to near conclusion, the St George’s goalkeeper’s only blemish on the night gifted Black Stars the solitary goal that downed a Harambee Stars squad that is proving capable of holding their own against the traditional powerhouses in the game.

The team had prior to that sad case shown great maturity, work ethic and confidence on the ball coupled with an instinctive poaching ability by point man Masud Juma.

Kenya limited a star-studded Ghana to very few chances and looked to be on course to top the group until debutant Caleb Ekuban popped up with a grass-cutting shot just inside the box that Matasi could otherwise smother with little discomfort.

Somehow, the ball squirmed past Matasi to send the hosts ahead with nine minutes left. A lapse in concentration on the right side of Kenya’s defence allowed to young Ghanaian forward to run clear of Philemon Otieno for the goal.

Conservative Migne

The goal negated a concerted defensive performance by Stars. Gor Mahia’s Joash Onyango and Nkana FC defender Musa Mohamed were tasked with keeping the acclaimed names in the frame of siblings Andre and Jordan Ayew as well as Ekuban of Turkish side Trabzonspor. And they did it marvelously with Eric Ouma manning the left-back as Otieno patrolled on the right.

Kenyan’s coach Sebastian Migne stuck to his conservative approach by using trusted lieutenant Dennis Odhiambo at the center of midfield alongside skipper Victor Wanyama and Johanna Omolo while Francis Kahata and Eric Johanna were deployed on the flanks.

Juma was a lone striker, charged with holding play and trying to bring his colleagues into play and he did it perfectly, almost getting on the score sheet once in the opening half but he failed to hit the target. He had one in the second half only for his effort to be pushed over the bar by the goalkeeper.