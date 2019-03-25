How Sportpesa is marketing Kenya globally

Martin Kuria @PeopleSports11

Research has proved that sports fans are keen travellers and with sporting events taking place all over the globe, the synergies are clear for all to see.

This was witnessed last year when Kenya hosted the SportPesa Super Cup in Nakuru, where statistics indicated that Tanzanian tourists were the second highest to have visited the country during that period as they had three of their teams Yanga, Simba and Singida taking part in the competition.

It is therefore no surprise that the travel and tourism sector are among the largest sponsorship outlay in sports. A number of countries have become prominent spenders with Azerbaijan, Malaysia and Qatar topping the list.

The countries spend hundreds of million of dollars on multiple sports rights annually to market their nations. Airlines, global hotel chains and other tourism companies have also increased their sponsorship spend. However, the most noticeable trend over the past few years remains the emergence of tourism boards partnering with sports rights holders. From cash-rich destinations such as Qatar to smaller provinces like Trentino, destinations are embracing sport by forming strategic alliances that go beyond hosting events.

PSG, Man City case

Across the five major football leagues in Europe, 25 clubs have signed partnerships with a tourism authority. French giants PSG (Qatar Tourism Authority) and Manchester City (Abu Dhabi Tourism Authority) boast the largest deals, which is unsurprising given the size of their fan base and the global exposure both teams receive.

This follows the trend of club owners signing deals with their country of origin which is becoming increasingly common with the rise in foreign businessmen investing in European football teams. Neighbours Tanzania and Rwanda have already followed suit. Rwanda spent a whopping Sh2.6 billion on adverting the country on the sleeve of jerseys of English Premier League (EPL) side Arsenal while Tanzania pumped money in Sunderland when they were still a top flight team.

Kenya can also count itself in, thanks to SportPesa. Through its vast sponsorships in foreign nations, the gaming company has put the name of the country of its origin on the global map.

SportPesa are currently the main sponsors of EPL side Everton and Championships outfit Hull City. They also have stakes in Arsenal and Southampton.

SportPesa’s impact

In Italy, the gaming company which began its operations in Kenya in 2015, sponsors Serie A side Torino. They have also ventured into the Spanish La Liga, not to mention their presence in South Africa through top flight side Cape Town City FC.

Last week, they unveiled their latest sponsorship deal, a multi-billion shilling arrangement with Formula One team Racing Point, which will now be referred to as the SportPesa Racing Point Formula 1.

For destinations, it is no longer just about hosting major events, governments and tourism authorities now understand the power of sport and the effectiveness of sponsorship as a marketing tool to enhance the economy, image and quality of life for their residents.

Their sport tourism and wider commercial strategies must now include strategic alliances and a calendar of events that keep visitors coming back year after year.

The London Olympics demonstrated how a country’s tourism can benefit from hosting a major sporting event as in 2012, the UK welcomed 31 million visitors and a further 33 million in 2013.

Qatar Tourism Authority is another a prime example. Their sponsorship of Barcelona and PSG is helping drive high levels of awareness worldwide and Europe in particular as it is a key target market for the authority.

In recent years Qatar has bid for the two biggest sporting events in the globe, the Olympic Games and the FIFA World Cup. Despite only winning the World Cup bid, they also have the rights to host smaller events such as MotoGP, handball, tennis and golf which will keep federations, players and fans returning to the country each year.

The writer is a Sports Marketing Consultant

