Pipeline knocked out as Kenyan doomed Cairo outing ends

Kenya Pipeline’s near-perfect run in the 2019 Women Africa Club champions came to an end on Saturday after they were bundled out of the competition by holders Al Ahly at the semi-finals stage.

Al Ahly started the last four match strongly by taking the first two sets and with sizable margins, 25-13 and 25-18.

The six times African winners responded by winning the third set 25-23 but the hosts had even better response by taking the fourth set 25-20 and therefore eliminating the only remaining Kenyan club in the 31st edition of the annual competition.

In the quarter-finals played on Friday, the Oilers overpowered another Egyptian side Sporting by 3-1 (25-19, 25-27, 25-12, 25-20) to book a date with Al Ahly who had defeated El Shams by straight sets in an all-Egyptian quarter finals.

Resilience

“While our dream was to go all the way to the finals, I am very happy with the resilience show by the girls. We lost to a better side which gives us a lot of learning lessons. We have areas to work on as we go back to Kenya,” said Pipeline coach Margaret Indakhala.

The coach however is concern with the dwindling levels of the game in the country and a s a result has urged Kenyan clubs to pull up their socks and regain their place at the continent.

“Honestly I am worried by our clubs in the annual competition, I know we have the talents to win the championships, but certainly there must be something we are not doing well,” added Indakhala who went short of mentioning two other Kenyan clubs Prisons and KCB who were eliminated at the group stage of competition.

As for novice Kenya setter Janet Wanja the ride was worthwhile in championships Pipeline was not given much thought.