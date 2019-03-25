Shabib wins National Autocross Round Three at Jamhuri

Philip Kamakya @PeopleSport11

Sahib Omar emerged the winner in the third round of the KCB RSC National Autocross, held at Jamhuri Park racetrack yesterday.

Sahib, who is the defending champion, bagged two bonus points for setting the fastest time of the day (FTD).

The Ray Racing ace driver cleared the fourth heat run in the fastest time of 02:12.84 minutes. Sahib was all smiles after the race. “It’s quite a good feeling winning the race. It’s been a dry and dusty day and I am glad my championship defence is shaping up well,” Sahib said.

Notable absentee was Rehan Shah

Rajput the defending champion has won the Bambino class with an overall fastest heat of 08:12:51 beating Tsevi Soni by a 12 seconds margin.

Illiyun Mughal of Izmir racing came in third having had to contend with a bogey time in the fourth heat. His Buggy packed up and he managed to finish in a total time of 09:03:02.

Podium dash

Zameer Verjee was back in the groove in 2WD Non Turbo Class where he led Sahir Mugahl and younger Rajveer Thethy to a scintillating podium dash.

Sahir who won the second round said: “It was not a very good day in the office today but again a great fight for podium slots.” Shalien Mughal driving an Attacker 1 buggy won the Two Wheel Drive Turbo Class to Kunal Patel and defending champion Imran Hakada.

KCB Bank Kenya Regional Sales Manager James Kirwa applauded the drivers and the organisers for staging an attractive event.

“KCB Bank Kenya regards motorsports as a fundamental part of its institution and that is why we have dedicated to being the title sponsors of the 2019 Kenya National Rally and Autocross Championship series,“ Kirwa said. The next round will take place on April 28 organised by VCCC.