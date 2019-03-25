Bid to return to leadership of second-tier league scuttled by stubborn Migori Youth

Barry Silah @obel_barry

Wazito lost the opportunity to go back to the apex of the National Super League (NSL) after falling to a surprising 1-0 against lowly Migori Youth.

The former premiership side were stunned in the 36th minute courtesy of a miscommunication in defence between Eugene Ambulwa and Dennis Gicheru which saw Clinton Okoth in good position to thump it home.

An attempt by Fred Ambani to bring in more firepower in the shape of Derrick Onyango and David Orem did not add much weight since the border team was excellent in the shutting game.

Meanwhile, Administration Police thumped visiting Modern Coast Rangers 3-1 to move into sixth spot. AP has had a fairly solid campaign thus far and was buoyed by early pressure on their opponents in the mid-afternoon clash at Camp Toyoyo.

Speculative shot

Deadly forward Hillary Otieno opened the scoring in the 12th minute for AP with a speculative shot outside the box that found his markers off balance. AP pressed after that through flank play to search for the speedy forward but while at that, the opponents found a swift counter attack that Benjamin Rashid put in perfectly.

In the second half, all teams came in guns blazing in a bid to win the frenetic encounter. AP made tactical switches bringing in Alfred Chole and Salim Mwinyi to try and find the spaces against a rigid Modern Coast. Two goals in a span of 15 minutes from Abbas Abubakar and skipper Etemesi Asumwa were crucial for AP.

Elsewhere in the Power derby, recently struggling Nairobi Stima needed a late Patrick Atiku goal to beat Coast Stima 1-0 at Karuturi Grounds. The game that was largely open saw the former Ugandan international notch the lone goal in the 78th minute following a thunderous drive that was teed up by former KCB marksman Benjamin Chaka.

Good account

The home team paraded their five new signings with former Kisumu Allstars forward Dennis Oalo,ex-Gor Mahia defender Raphael Asudi and midfielder Douglas Mokaya who was snapped from Bidco United giving a good account of themselves.

However Coach George Owoko was happy with the result following a tight match. “It is the custom of derbies to be difficult and this was no exception. We played well and possessed the ball well and adventurous in the final third. Our opponents were very compact and so the goal by Atiku was important for us,”said Owoko whose team are on 45 points.