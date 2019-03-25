Duo complain about expulsion from CAA team

Amos Abuga @PeopleSport11

Leonard Ruto and Nancy Chelagat have cried foul after they were denied a chance to take part in the Confederation of Africa Athletics (CAA) Under-20 Championships slated for April 13 to 20 in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire.

Ruto who finished second in the boys U-20 3,000m steeplechase category behind Brian Kipkosgei was shocked to learn his place had been given to Leonard Bett. Chelagat was victim in the girls U-20 800m, after being replaced by Lydia Jeruto.

“I don’t know how we are supposed to get the experience if we are denied a right in the team. Before the trials, we were told the first two finishers will qualify for the championships, I don’t know why they changed the rules,” said Ruto.

“For the records I have nothing against Bett, actually I wish him well in the forthcoming World Cross Country Championships, but deep down I feel robbed,” said the junior athlete.

Puzzling

That the two athletes did not have to break sweat during the two-day trials to select the team for the championships was even more puzzling to the juniors.

“Why give wild cards for runners currently away preparing for a different event (World Cross Country Championships slated for March 30 in Aarhus, Denmark)? I think what AK did was wrong,” lamented Chelegat.

When contacted, Barnaba Korir, the AK chairman in charge of the youth docket promised to get to the bottom of the matter when he meets the technical committee and selection sub-committee on today.

“Ultimately, I want to ensure every child is given an opportunity,” Korir told People Sport. “Since I was not available during the trials, It will only be fair to talk to the officials first then we get to know why certain decision where made. I think the athletes too deserve an explanation of the same.