Optimism as Kenyans make last-minute preparations for World champs

Joel Omotto and IAAF @PeopleSport11

Kenyan athletes are in the final moments of training ahead of Saturday’s IAAF World Cross-Country Championships set to take place in Aarhus, Denmark.

Team Kenya has been camping at the Kigari Teachers’ College in Embu since March 1 with head coach David Letting confident that the serene environment will be crucial in them retaining their title.

According to the entry list, 582 elite runners from 67 teams will descend on Denmark for the global event with more than 300 athletes (171 men, 139 women) entered for the individual senior races, while more than 200 (121 men, 111 women) in action in the U20 races. Ten teams have been entered for the mixed relay.

Both individual men’s winners from 2017 will clash in the senior men’s race in Aarhus as two-time champion Geoffrey Kamworor of Kenya takes on Uganda’s world U20 cross-country champion Jacob Kiplimo. Kenyan cross-country champion Amos Kirui and Ethiopian champion Mogos Tuemay are also expected to be strong challengers.

In the senior women’s race, world 5,000m champion Hellen Obiri will line up against European 5,000m champion Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands and two-time world U20 cross-country champion Letesenbet Gidey of Ethiopia.

Double European champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen will contest the U20 men’s race, taking on the likes of Kenyan U20 champion Samuel Chebolei and world U18 steeplechase champion Leonard Bett.

Favourites

Sarah Chelang’at, the Youth Olympic champion at 3000m and cross country, is among the favourites for the U20 women’s race along with world U20 5000m champion Beatrice Chebet of Kenya and African U20 cross-country champion Girmawit Gebrzihair of Ethiopia.

Kenya will defend their title in the mixed relay, helped by world and Olympic steeplechase champion Conseslus Kipruto and world 1,500m champion Elijah Manangoi with stiff competition expected from Morocco, Ethiopia and Uganda who have fielded strong teams. Prize money

A total of US$310,000 (Sh31 milllion) in prize money will be awarded by the IAAF to the leading runners in the senior races, winners of the individual men’s and women’s races each earning US$30,000 (Sh3 million) with money paid out to the top six finishers.

In the team contest in both senior races, there is another prize pool of US$140,000 (Sh14 million) with US$20,000 (Sh2 million) going to the winning team, with prizes awarded to sixth place in both races, where the pay out by the IAAF is US$4,000 (Sh400,000).