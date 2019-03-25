Dramatic moments that defined the cross country event

Monaco, Sunday @PeopleSport11

The IAAF World Cross Country Championships has served up many cherished memories of pure sporting theatre throughout its rich history and here are the most dramatic.

Madrid 1981: The Ethiopians in a muddle

Packing well at the front, a group of Ethiopian athletes, decked in their familiar green vests, made what appeared to be their victory dash for the finish-line in the senior men’s race.

However, this was not to be the day of Ethiopian individual success as the team had committed an almighty miscalculation, they had timed their winning bid a lap too early.

Naturally sapped of both physical and mental energy, the group could not sustain their dominance as USA’s Craig Virgin successfully defended his title.

Mombasa 2007: Bekele’s streak ends in dramatic fashion

As the most successful runner in World Cross history, once Kenenisa Bekele stretched out to a 20-metre lead from Zersenay Tadese on the penultimate lap it appeared inevitable the Ethiopian would secure an unprecedented sixth successive senior men’s title.

Yet no one could predict what followed. Competing in temperatures of 33c and 73 per cent humidity, Bekele suddenly slowed on the narrow, twisting route of the Mombasa Golf Course. It was the beginning of the end.

Eritrea’s Tadese first caught and quickly passed the fading Ethiopian, who with 800 metres remaining withdrew from the race shaking his head.

Kampala 2017: Kamworor profits from Cheptegei’s meltdown

The flags were out and the passionate spectators were cheering wildly as home star Joshua Cheptegei (right) had built up what appeared to be decisive winning lead in front of his adoring home fans.

Except it didn’t quite pan out that way as the Ugandan’s race dramatically unravelled over a painstaking final kilometre. Cheptegei had put in a blistering mid-race burst and opened up a 12-second lead on the defending champion Geoffrey Kamworor.

That advantage had been whittled down to seven seconds entering the final lap, as the Ugandan started to pay for his over-exuberance. Toiling in the head and humidity, running on rubbery legs and struggling to stay upright, Cheptegei was reduced to little more than a slow shuffle as Kamworor swept into the lead.

While the Kenyan went on to become the first man in 11 years to claim back-to-back senior world cross-country titles, the brave Cheptegei stuttered over the finish line in 30th. -IAAF