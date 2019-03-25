City bans matatu termini

Nairobi County government Parking Services director Tom Tinega has announced the ban on Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) termini along Tom Mboya Street.

Tinega, who on Friday made an announcement barring dropping and picking of passengers along the full stretch of the road, said the vehicles are only allowed to make use of the gazetted points to clear the road of frequent day-long traffic jams.

Implement order

“This is not a matter of Governor Mike Sonko or the department. It is a matter that should be taken up by all for the good of the country and better still, Nairobi county,” he said.

In a statement, he added that the County Police Commandant has deployed 20 officers to ensure implementation of the order.

Kikuyu, Kinoo, Kiambu, Westlands, Eastleigh, and BuruBuru routes are among those affected by the ban. He said all termini allotment letters given to individual Matatu Sacco’s stand cancelled.