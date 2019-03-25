Sapit criticises courts over LGBT ruling

Kinyuru Munuhe @kinyurumunuhe

Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) Archbishop Jackson ole Sapit has criticised the Judiciary for legalising Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender (LGBT) community, saying the move is unconstitutional and against spiritual teachings.

Sapit urged the church to be bold enough to condemn all ills in the society, including LGBT movement.

“The Church does not support the ruling on LGBT association. This is not only unconstitutional but also against the teachings of God.

The Judiciary should respect and follow the Constitution,” he said on the sidelines of a church service at ACK Holy Trinity in Kibera, Nairobi. The cleric said his church would not relent in its fight against LGBT.

On Friday, the Court of Appeal affirmed the High Court’s decision that directed the Non-Governmental Organisations Coordination Board to register the LGBT community.

Justices Philip Waki, Asike Makhandia and Martha Koome in their ruling said all human beings should not be denied their fundamental rights.