Most Kenyans ‘support calls for referendum’

Irene Githinji @gitshee

A new survey has shown that at least 65 per cent of Kenyans support calls for a referendum to amend the Constitution, an increase from 44 per cent last year.

However, respondents from Central and Eastern Kenya seemingly want the status quo to remain, with the figures standing at 55 and 59 per cent respectively.

Infotrak research manager Walter Nyabundi yesterday presented findings of the survey, jointly conducted with Integrated Development Network (IDN) between February 9 and 11 in 15 counties with a sample size of 800 respondents.

Understand topic

Nyanza region has the highest support for a referendum at 78 per cent followed by North Eastern and Coast with 72 and 70 per cent, respectively.

Asked why they supported referendum calls, 52 per cent of the sample cited the need to fill gaps and change some ambiguous aspects of the Constitution. 38 per cent said there was need to reduce the number of public representatives to cut on public expenditure while 10 per cent cited need to create more Executive positions.

Consequently, out of those opposed to a referendum, 33 per cent said there was no need to change the Constitution while 32 per cent said it is expensive to conduct a referendum.

27 per cent said it was meant to benefit the political class while 5 per cent said they still do not understand the topic.

“Most Kenyans, 77 per cent, across the eight regions are conversant with ongoing debate to amend the Constitution through a referendum. Awareness of the referendum debate is, however, lower among women (66 per cent) compared to males at 86,” Nyabundi said.

Scrap posts

From the survey, Nyabundi said most Kenyans wish for reduction of the number of elected leaders to lower the public wage bill.

Out of those sampled, 62 per cent supported scrapping of woman reps position while 59 that of senators seats.

Similarly, 51 per cent supported proposals to reduce the number of counties, constituencies and wards. However, 67 per cent of Kenyans said they would like devolution strengthened. 57 per cent opposed reducing the term of the President to one seven-year term.