Nakuru’s Tabichi crowned world’s best science teacher

BBC and PD Reporter @PeopleDailyKe

A science teacher from rural Kenya, who gives away most of his salary to support poorer pupils, has won a Sh1oo million prize for the world’s best teacher.

Peter Tabichi, a member of the Franciscan religious order, won the 2019 Global Teacher Prize.

Tabichi has been praised for his achievements in a deprived school with crowded classes and few text books.

He wants pupils to see “science is the way to go” for their futures. The award, announced in a ceremony in Dubai, recognises the “exceptional” teacher’s commitment to pupils in a remote part of Kenya’s Rift Valley.

Improving science

He gives away 80 per cent of his pay to support pupils at the Keriko Mixed Day Secondary School in Pwani village, Nakuru, who otherwise could not afford uniforms or books.

“It’s not all about money,” says Tabichi, whose pupils are almost all from very disadvantaged families. Many are orphaned or have lost a parent.

He wants to raise aspirations and to promote the cause of science, not just in Kenya but across Africa, he says.

The award, in a competition run by the Varkey Foundation, has seen him beating 10,000 other nominations from 179 countries.

But Tabichi says there are “challenges with a lack of facilities” at the school, including not enough books or teachers.

Classes meant to have 35 to 40 pupils are taught in groups of 70 or 80, which, he says, means overcrowded classrooms and problems for teachers. The lack of reliable internet connection means he has to travel to a cyber-cafe to download resources for his science lessons.

Many of the pupils walk more than six km on bad roads to reach the school.

Tabichi says he is determined to give them a chance to learn about science and to raise their horizons.

His pupils have been successful in national and international science competitions, including an award from the Royal Society of Chemistry in the UK.

Status of teaching

The teacher says part of the challenge has been to persuade the local community to recognise the value of education, visiting families whose children are at risk of dropping out of school.

He tries to change the minds of families who expect their daughters to get married at an early age – encouraging them to keep their girls in school. The competition is intended to raise the status of the teaching profession.

Last year’s winner was an art teacher from north London, Andria Zafirakou, and among this year’s top 10 finalists has been Andrew Moffat, a Birmingham head teacher at the centre of a row with parents about lessons on LGBT rights.

The founder of the prize, Sunny Varkey, says he hopes Tabichi’s story “will inspire those looking to enter the teaching profession and shine a powerful spotlight on the incredible work teachers do all over Kenya and throughout the world every day”.