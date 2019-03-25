Act on graft, Wetang’ula tells Uhuru

Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetang’ula yesterday called on President Uhuru Kenyatta to follow his threats on corruption with action.

“We are seeing a tough-talking President whenever he addresses Kenyans but we are yet to see him sacking the culprits or sending them to jail,” said the Bungoma senator.

He said the President should sack Cabinet secretaries and other senior government officials implicated in corruption and ensure they are prosecuted.

Independent probe

“The President must start by relieving members of his Cabinet who are overseeing theft in their ministries of their duties. Ordinarily, they should have resigned or stepped aside to allow for independent investigations,” he said.

Wetang’ula, who was addressing members of Ng’arisha Teachers Sacco in Chwele, Bungoma county, said war on corruption should not spare anyone irrespective of their status.