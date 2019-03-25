NATIONALNEWSPeople Daily

Act on graft, Wetang’ula tells Uhuru

People Daily March 25, 2019
2,455 Less than a minute
FORD Kenya party leader Moses Wetangula. Photo/Courtesy

Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetang’ula yesterday called on President Uhuru Kenyatta to follow his threats on corruption with action.

“We are seeing a tough-talking President whenever he addresses Kenyans but we are yet to see him sacking the culprits or sending them to jail,” said the Bungoma senator.

He said the President should sack Cabinet secretaries and other senior government officials implicated in corruption and ensure they are prosecuted.

Independent probe

“The President must start by relieving members of his Cabinet who are overseeing theft in their ministries of their duties. Ordinarily, they should have resigned or stepped aside to allow for independent investigations,” he said.

Wetang’ula, who was addressing members of Ng’arisha Teachers Sacco in Chwele, Bungoma county, said war on corruption should not spare anyone irrespective of their status.

Show More

Related Articles

March 27, 2019
2,494

Teams spruce up for Tokyo Olympics qualifier

March 27, 2019
2,558

Ouko questions value of medical equipment lease

March 27, 2019
2,539

Bail in Kimani murder put off

March 27, 2019
2,563

Why Tabichi won’t jet back with Sh100m yet