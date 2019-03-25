Sabaots push for boundary review

Hillary Mageka @hillarymageka

Residents of Mt Elgon want the constituency to be moved from Bungoma county to Trans Nzoia in the upcoming boundary review on grounds that they are allegedly marginalised by the populous Luhya community.

In a five-page petition to the Senate, the Sabaot, the predominant community in constituency, claim they have been relegated by successive governments since independence.

They now want the Senate, through Chapter 188 of the new Constitution, to expedite the transfer of Mt Elgon constituency to Trans Nzoia.

“The Sabaot in Mt Elgon and parts of Trans Nzoia share the same culture and history and there is no justification to have the community split,” the petition signed by Daniel Chepkirin and Martin Chemasuet reads in part.

County boundaries

“The Sabaot have the right to pursue their historical land rights in Trans-Nzoia and they cannot do it under two administrative frontiers.”

The residents claim their last attempt to draw a memorandum to review commission that formed the new county boundaries was rejected. They argue that the administrative district boundaries by the colonial government in 1962 did not take into account the distribution of the community and the same “injustices” were continued in the 2010 Constitution.

“As an affirmative action, the Sabaot community needs to be placed under one county to consolidate their bargaining power and representation for physical and human infrastructure development to be realised,” read the petition.

Article 188 of the Kenya Constitution provides that the boundaries of a county may be altered only by a resolution of an independent commission set up by Parliament.