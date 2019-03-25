Baringo residents get food aid, water

Noah Cheploen and Felix Yegon @PeopleDailyKe

Baringo Governor Stanley Kiptis has outlined plans by his government to counter effects of severe drought ravaging parts of the county. He said speedy supply of relief food and water to aggrieved residents would be given priority.

Although the governor acknowledged the severity of famine especially in Tiaty, parts of Mogotio, Baringo South and North sub-counties, he said no death has been reported in the county as reported by the media.

He said relief food was already being distributed in Tirioko, Silale, Akwichatis, Korossi, Ng’inyang’, Paka, Kositei, Kisanana, Sagat, Maji Moto and Oterit areas.

Speaking in Emening on Saturday, Kiptis said his government had also dispatched water bowsers to serve affected areas.

“I have visited all the areas and I have firsthand information and… no one has died as a result of hunger,” he said.

Meanwhile, a section of Kanu party leaders wants the government to buy maize from farmers for hunger-stricken areas instead of extracting from the grain reserves.

Led by Baringo Senator Gideon Moi, the politicians said there was a surplus of grains in the hands of the farmers.

“We appreciate the move taken by the government so far to save the situation but we are opposed to the idea of taking out maize from the stores yet there farmers are in dire need of market for their crop,” said Moi.

He was accompanied by Kanu secretary general Nick Salat, former Bomet governor Isaac Rutto, former nominated senator Zipporah Kittony, Baringo woman representative Gladwel Tungo and former Kipkelion MP Magerer Langat.