Pentecostal churches agree to reunite.

George Kebaso @Morarak

The African Independent Pentecostal Church of Africa (AIPCA) and the African Independent Pentecostal Church of Kenya (AIPCK) have merged to consolidate their over four million members.

For the first time since 2000 when some members of the mother church, AIPCA, broke away to transform its investment arm, the AIPCK, into a full-fledged church, yesterday the leaderships from the two entities vowed to work together.

Fundraise

Archbishop Fredrick Wang’ombe said the chairmen and secretary-generals of the two churches were represented at yesterday’s event, which doubled up as fundraiser for AIPCA leaders’ welfare at the church’s headquarters in Bahati, Nairobi.

“We are ready to sacrifice everything for the unity of the church. As we stand now, 85 per cent of the members of the original AIPCA church are together. I am appealing to the remaining members to come back home so that we can forge forward together,” said Wang’ombe.

AIPCK leader Julius Njoroge said it was the wish of the faithful that the church reunites.

“The church is yearning for a peaceful leadership. It has also been the wish of President Uhuru Kenyatta and and his deputy William Ruto to see this church united. And that’ is exactly what we are after,” he said.

The reunification of the two churches has been triggered by growing leadership row within AIPCA masterminded by excommunicated members.