Ruto accuses Raila of plot to wreck JP

Seth Onyango, Eric Juma and George Kebaso @PeopleDailyKe

The raging row between Deputy President William Ruto and Opposition leader Raila Odinga continued at the weekend with the DP accusing the former Prime Minister of a scheme to destroy Jubilee and fanning propaganda to scuttle his plans to run for president in the next election.

Ruto labelled Raila a “prophet of doom” who was involved in a scheme to dent his image using unfounded corruption allegations.

Accusing Raila of being a serial breaker of political parties, Ruto said he was now on a mission to wreck Jubilee “from within”.

“These people did not support President Uhuru Kenyatta’s election but now they are giving us lectures on how Jubilee will fight corruption and run the government when the opposition is in tatters…why don’t they first go and fix the opposition?” he asked.

Step aside

But Speaking in Ugenya during campaigns for the party candidate in next month’s by-election, a group of ODM leaders told Ruto to step aside to pave way for investigations into his conduct.

Secretary general Edwin Sifuna accused the DP of attempting to undermine Uhuru in his anti-corruption crusade.

He read mischief in the recent interference in the President’s social media accounts.

“It is shocking that some people have even infiltrated the social media accounts of the President and brought it down due to his commitment to fight graft,” he said.

Speaking during a church service in Mwiki yesterday, Ruto sought to assure Jubilee supporters that the current disagreements in the party were not beyond solving and would soon pass.

“We should relax. There is no need to worry as we are on the right track as a party in implementing our development agenda for Kenyans,” said Ruto.

He vowed to resist what he termed a spirited smear campaign against him by people he accused of working in cahoots with the media to achieve their sinister objectives.

Opposition leaders have interpreted Uhuru’s weekend remarks in Namibia in which he vowed not to spare anyone in the anti-graft war, as targeting his deputy.

Uhuru-Ruto deal

“If you are corrupt, we will fight you. You can be my brother or my sister or my closest political ally but if you are corrupt we will fight you,” he said.

He added: “If you seek a position of authority, it must be on the basis of what you are able to do to serve your fellow man… it must be to serve Kenyans but not to serve yourself, your wife and children.”

The statement has also rubbed Deputy President’s allies, who maintain the election deal between him and President Uhuru Kenyatta made in 2013 must be honoured, the wrong way.

DP’s supporters have also accused Raila of being behind the attacks on Ruto.

Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu claimed Raila had teamed up with “failed” politicians from Central Kenya led by nominated MP Maina Kamanda to undermine the DP, remarks that were supported by Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri.

Waititu said Ruto had supported Uhuru’s presidential candidacy thrice and it was now time for Central Kenya to reciprocate.

“Uhuru promised he will go for 10 years and Ruto 10 years. He has never said anything different from that and that is all we know.The President has never said anything to suggest he has changed his mind and that’s what we follow,” said Waititu.

Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wa said Kamanda and other politicians from Central Kenya region had been hired to insult Ruto, but assured that the region will support the DP’s presidential candidature in 2022.

Speaking at another function, MPs Benjamin Gathiru (Embakasi Central), Sabina Chege (Murang’a Woman Rep) and Ndaragwa MP Jeremiah Kioni said the 2013 agreement between Uhuru and Ruto still stands.

Opposition leaders are, however, supporting Uhuru’s remarks and urging him not to relent in the anti-graft war.

Speaking in Ugenya, ODM chairman John Mbadi told the President not to be intimidated by anyone in his war on corruption.

Intimidate

“We are behind the President’s bid to wipe out graft in the country. I want to urge him not to be intimidated by anybody and he should resist any blackmail,” he said.

