Varsities on the spot over misuse of funds

Mercy Mwai @wangumarci

Two public universities are on the spot over unaccounted for expenditure totalling into millions of shillings. In a report tabled in the National Assembly, Auditor General Edward Ouko has indicted Rongo University and University of Eldoret over misappropriation of funds.

The Auditor General in his report for the year ending June 2017, Ouko has raised queries over various issues ranging from outstanding imprests, outsndaing fee balances, academic costs, irregular approval of the budget and unexplained budgetary variations in some public universities.

The university of Eldoret has been indicted after it emerged that log books for 40 motor vehicles belonging to the university were in the name of Moi University and one Wilfred Kipkorir Sang.

Fee balances

According to him, although the management had explained that it was in the process of transferring the ownership to her name, no evidence was provided to show the progress made so far.

Ouko also noted that no explanation has been provided on the circumstances under which one of the vehicles being flagged was registered in the name of Sang. “Under the circumstances, the ownership status of 41 motor vehicles could not be confirmed as at June 30, 2018,” reads the report.

Apart from the vehicles, Ouko also raised concerns over Sh186 million from students that has been outstanding for more than three years.

HE said although the university had a provision for bad and doubtful debts of Sh13.6 million in accordance with the university policy, the figure is inadequate as the debt has been outstanding for more than three years.

“Under the circumstance, it has not been possible to confirm the accuracy, completeness and recoverability of the receivables from exchange transactions balance of Sh688 million,” the report adds.