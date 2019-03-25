Phantom dams insured for Sh11b, reveal police

It has emerged that Kenya paid 15 times higher than the fair rate to insure loans procured from a consortium of banks towards construction of the controversial Arror and Kimwarer dams in Elgeyo Marakwet.

The amount was reportedly paid for insuring loans from a consortium of banks led by Intesa San Paolo.

Government owned insurer, Service Assicurativi Del Comercio Estero (SACE) is said to have been paid Sh11.1 billion as insurance premium for a loan to build the two dams.

Scores questioned

The insurance aspect became a subject of interest for investigators as they sought to determine why SACE charged 17.5 per cent of the loan amount as premium, against industry rates averaging 1.5 per cent.

However, it has emerged that insurance arrangements as this, should have guaranteed that the loan would be settled in case the borrower is unable to repay, including in cases of retrenchment or death of individuals.

These are the latest findings uncovered as detectives continue to piece together information on the scam, which have been at the centre of a controversy.

Already, several people have been questioned by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), to shed more light on the Sh21 billion scandal.

Among them are National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich, who has been grilled on various issues on how money was released to the Italian firm before the project commenced.

Probe on track

Rotich reportedly said they paid Sh11 billion as the insurance premium for the Sh65 billion-loan to build the two dams.

Officials said information on loan insured had stalled further action on the probe into the fraud but more action is expected this week.

“Expect action soon. We have interpreted all that we had and we are ready for action,” said sources privy to the progress on the probe.

The delay was blamed on language barrier, with a team of detectives sent to SACE in Italy forced to seek interpretation experts to understand a copy of agreement they were given which was written in Italian.