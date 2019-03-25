Duale lashes out at Red Cross over drought fund

Leader of Majority in the National Assembly Aden Duale (pictured) has lashed out at the Kenya Red Cross Society for appealing for funds from Kenyans to mitigate drought yet it has not accounted for billions of shillings it raised for the similar cause.

Speaking at Garissa Teachers’ College during its 20th graduation ceremony yesterday, Duale said no Kenyan will contribute towards the kitty.

On Thursday last week, Red Cross appealed for Sh824,554,720 to mitigate a humanitarian crisis facing 1.1 million people it says are affected by the ongoing drought in the country.

Drought situation

During a press conference, secretary general Abbas Gullet singled out Turkana, Wajir and Baringo counties as the most affected.

Although media reports say scores had already died of starvation, the government has denied reports of any deaths as a result of starvation.

Duale claimed Red Cross is taking advantage of the drought situation to fleece Kenyans.

He also took issue with the county governments of Turkana, Baringo, Wajir, Tana River, Garissa, Isiolo and Marsabit for doing little to mitigate on drought.