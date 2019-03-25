No end in sight for endometriosis patients

Grace Wachira @yaa_grace

While most girls her age got excited and a bit confused once they received their first period, Juddy Wanjiku’s first time was not rosy. “I remember I was 13 and that day, I had a bit of pain. I asked my sisters and mother if it was normal to experience such pains, and they told me it would pass,” she says. But it did not pass, and every time she brought up the fact that she had pain, they thought that it was a last-born whim.

“A lot of the times, I masked my pain in my asthma because no one took me seriously until one day I had an attack and was in a lot of pain. I was rushed to hospital and the doctor injected me with some drugs to relieve the pain,” she says. At that point, she realised there was a way for her to get by and worked small odd jobs to get enough money to pay for the injections.

In most African communities, it is a taboo for a girl to talk to her father about menses, but Wanjiku decided to breach this and speak to her father. “It raised alarm and they took me seriously. We visited a well-known hospital in Nairobi but because of changing doctors very often, I did not get any relief,” she says, adding that she encountered biased doctors, which made things worse for her.

Suffering silently

“One doctor called my mother aside and told her I was promiscuous because I had infections around. It caused a stir since the doctor also accused me of having poor hygiene. The medic went as far as telling my mother so callously that they could just remove my uterus to end the problem,” she narrates.

She was finally diagnosed with Endometriosis and had her first surgery at 21. The condition occurs when tissue similar to the lining of the uterus migrates outside of the womb, resulting in inflammation as the tissue responds to monthly fluctuations associated with the menstrual cycle. In extreme cases like that of media personality, Njamby Koikai, the endometrial tissue affected her lungs.

“It could go as far as affecting even the brain because it spreads to all organs of the body. I know Njamby’s case is severe and one of the rarest in the world. The surgery she is going through is called Endometrial ablation where the endometrium lining is removed completely. It sort of means the tissue is removed from its roots unlike the brief surgeries where the tissue is cut briefly,” Wanjiku expounds.

Despite the surgery, Wanjiku’s pain did not go away; it became worse the older she got and currently, happens every other day.

“It has grossly affected my dating life. Sex is such a painful process and in my longest relationship, I suffered silently. I had to force myself to keep the relationship going but eventually, I let him go,” Wanjiku says, adding that sometimes she would become too fatigued to do own chores like cooking and laundry.

“I can have pain for a whole month, fortunately, my CEO and colleagues at work are very supportive. I’ve had 10 surgeries and they do not come cheap. I have had issues with insurance covers because it cost up to Sh500,000; NHIF does not cover us and insurance firms term us a liability,” she adds.

The awareness about the condition is gaining ground, and is one of the reasons Esther Mbugua-Kimemia started the Yellow Endo Flower (YEF) in 2016 to demystify periods and discourage period shaming while equipping and educating girls and women on their menses journeys.

Mbugua-Kimemia’s periods began before she was 10, disappeared and came back at 12, with intense pain and bowel challenges. She did not think much about it until 2006 when she had one of the worst periods. It took her another four years to get the right diagnosis.

Myths and misconceptions

“In most cases, patients are told the pain is all in their heads, that hysterectomy is a cure and that the pain will end when they reach their 20s, which is sad,” she says, adding that she decided to learn and understand her body as well as establish what a normal baseline looked like for her.

“This has helped me to decipher cues from my body and also avoid things that trigger pain. I have had three surgeries and been on hormonal therapy.”

Yellow Endo Flower, holds support group meetings in Mombasa every odd month of the year to help address the issues.

“We open up about issues that we are facing and bring in professionals to help us. We are a resource centre that connects people with the help they need. In addition, I conduct comprehensive menstrual health trainings for girls, host period parties and empower parents to guide their daughters through puberty. I sometimes travel out of Mombasa to conduct the sessions,” she says.