Prioritise food security, lawmakers urge Uhuru

Some lawmakers drawn from the Catholic faith have urged president Uhuru Kenyatta to prioritise food security in the governments’ legacy agenda.

Speaking at St Veronica Catholic Church in Syokimau, Machakos county, yesterday, the MPs decried suffering of residents in more than 10 counties hit by famine.

Led by Joyce Kamene (Machakos Woman Rep), Joshua Mwalyo (Masinga), Paul Katana (Kaloleni), Charles Nguna (Mwingi West), Jacqueline Oduol (nominated), Innocent Momanyi (Bobasi), Francis Masala (Suna West), Joshua Kimilu (Kaiti) and Paul Abuor (Rongo), the MPs told the State to focus on feeding the nation.

“As leaders, we cannot keep crying of hunger all the time. Let the President forget about the other areas in the Big-4 agenda and deal with food security first,” said Kimilu.

Corrupt officials

They urged the President to crack down on corrupt government officials and not to be dissuaded by political bickering. The MPs challenged the Church to back the government in the war on corruption.

“The church should not leave the nation to politicians, we need prayers. Billions of money ought to have been used to eliminate hunger is looted by individuals,” Kimilu added.