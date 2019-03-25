Distiller allowed to re-open

George Kebaso @Morarak

Platinum Distillers, a Ruiru-based alcohol manufacturer yesterday resumed operations after a month of closure on allegations of tax evasion.

It is only last week when the High Court declined to order the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) to re-open the firm, but yesterday officers from the tax collector gave the distiller a clean bill of health.

The firm’s marketing director, Onesmus Muturi confirmed that KRA had finally cleared them of any tax evasion allegations.

“The government did due diligence on our registration and tax payment details, and found us to be clean. We are happy to be back in operation,” he said flanked by some of the company’s 50 employees who have since reported back to work.

He said Platinum distillers and Multiplan Packaging Company are two different entities that only share a gate to the compound where the distillery is located.

“We only share the gate but we are two different companies. We don’t store ethanol, neither do we know the substance that was seized by police for testing,” Mburu said.

John Ndegwa, the company’s finance director said they have lost millions of shillings in the period of closure since the Director of Criminal Investigations, George Kinoti raided them last month.

“We cannot quantify how much we have lost, but it’s quite a lot of money running into millions of shillings. Besides, customer trust is in jeopardy,” he said.