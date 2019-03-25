Over-enrolment in technical colleges creates funding crisis

TVET institutions need Sh64 billion to cope with student over-admission which has hit 130 per cent

Noven Owiti, Harrison Kivisu and Irene Githinji @PeopleDailyKe

At least Sh64 billion is needed to support expansion of Technical and Vocational Education and Training institutions in view of the increasing student enrolment, Principal Secretary Dr Kevit Desai says.

The PS said there is urgent need for the department to get more funding to complete the ongoing transformation agenda and accommodate surging student numbers. “The technical institutions are overstretched, which calls for a corresponding infrastructural expansion, provision of more learning equipment and deployment of adequate tutors,” he said.

Student population in the institutions has risen to 190,000 compared to 98,000 in January last year and168,000 in August 2018. The department is targeting at least 500,000 students by 2020 and a million in the near future.

“Our enrolment in the Tvet institutions has hit 130 per cent currently. This is a conformation that there is a changed perception towards the institutions which has seen increased interest among our youths to acquire technical skills,” said Desai.

2,000 additional tutors

Speaking during an induction forum for board members of technical coleges in Kisumu last week, the PS said the intention is to accommodate one million students in the Tvet sector. This means up-scaling budgetary allocations to boost infrastructure and equipment in the technical institutions. “Despite the rapid expansion, the department is receiving only Sh15 billion from the Sh472 billion allocated for the Education ministry,” he said.

The Department plans to hire 2,000 additional tutors in the next few months as part of the reforms for Tvet institutions. Plans are also underway to establish 30 new technical vocational training centres. “The government is laying more emphasis on promoting innovation and value chain productivity in the technical institutions as key enablers to the Big Four agenda,” he said.

Desai urged managers of Tvet institutions to be competitive and play proactive role in realising the government’s national development plan through raising standards in delivery of innovative and productive skills.

“The focus should revolve around turning our technical colleges into centres of excellence, as we look for specific value chain development that promotes the highest level of gaining and self employment and ensure that young people have holistic composition of competencies and skills” he added.

In Mombasa, the government has released Sh1.2 billion for the construction of a modern Maritime Training Centre in Mombasa as it seeks to facilitate full exploitation of the multi-billion-shilling blue economy, according to Desai.

Speaking during the second graduation ceremony at the Kenya Coast National Polytechnic in Mombasa this month, Desai said part of the funds received, as a grant from World Bank will be used to construct training facility so that the majority of the youth undertaking marine courses get the practical skills on tapping into the blue economy.

The polytechnic will be tasked with nurturing skills to help tap the potential of the ocean resources. “The institution was competitively selected by the government and World Bank to be a regional flagship marine transport and port logistics centre under the East Africa Skills for Transformation and Regional Integration Project,” he said.

The funds will be used to train 2,000 youth in various skills including shipping, maritime, logistics and warehousing, nautical science, among other competence courses related to maritime sector. “In collaboration with the county government, we will boost capacity for the technical institutions in Mombasa to ensure that young people get into ships, marine vessels to promote their livelihoods and build the economy,” said Desai.

Maritime college

Mombasa deputy governor Dr William Kingi said the county government has identified land in Likoni to facilitate the construction of the maritime college. “We will relocate some programmes from technical institutions to the proposed centre so that we can accommodate more youth undertaking skilled courses,” said Kingi.

Kingi said the county has lined up programmes among them issuing over 28 speed boasts to beach management units that would spur maritime economy. More than 700 graduates were conferred with diplomas and certificates during the graduation.

The government plans to establish at least one TVET institution in each of the 290 constituencies in the next five years as well as one national fully furnished polytechnic per county.