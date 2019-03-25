Politicians’ attacks on DCI uncalled for

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has in recent times made a mark in solving complex cases. Within the scope of available resources, the agency has become a robust outfit fearlessly going after hardcore criminals as well as perpetrators of corruption.

But it is the fight against corruption that has attracted the most attention, given the magnitude of scandals that have seen taxpayers lose billions of shillings to rogue public officials and other actors.

Kenyans have, for long, been demanding action: arrests and prosecution of people who dip their fingers into the public cookie jar as well as recovery of graft proceeds. To its credit, the DCI in conjunction with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions has re-energised the fight against graft, with high profile cases now in court.

This has put the two agencies on the receiving end of politicians, who believe they are being targeted. DCI boss George Kinoti has borne the brunt of political attacks, with some politicians even suggesting he has no mandate to probe corruption cases!

The DCI has the precise and clear mandate to collect and provide criminal intelligence, undertake investigations on serious crimes, including homicide, narcotics crimes, human trafficking, money laundering, terrorism, economic crimes, piracy, organised, and cyber crimes.

It also has the task of maintaining law and order, detecting and preventing crimes, apprehending offenders and maintaining criminal records,

The DCI must also conduct forensic analysis and executing the directions given to the Inspector General by the Director of Public Prosecutions pursuant to article 157(4) of the Constitution.

It is crucial that politicians, even as they angle for attention with an eye on 2022 politics, desist from taking their parochial, narrow-interest and jaundiced views to the doors of the DCI.

If individuals are being targeted for investigations for whatever misdeeds they are suspected of doing, these must be separated from community interests. It is the height of dishonesty and political chicanery to play the tribal card when individuals are arrested in the fight against corruption.

The DCI should be left to undertake investigations the best way it knows how, without undue interference from politicians.

Aggrieved parties know they have recourse to the law to seek redress. Mudslinging the DCI just serves to politicise the war against graft. It has to stop.