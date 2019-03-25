Focus on Ruto derailing real war on graft

Kenyans are today sucked into two swish-swash wars. The first is a political one in which Deputy President William Ruto has been identified as the sole target. The other is subtle, if at all it exists, in which some noisy commotion, waltzing and waffling are being heard in relation to highly publicised war on corruption.

One gets the impression that the two wars could be choreographed to merely take citizens through the motions with the prime reason of distracting attention from the enormous challenges facing the country.

For the past one year, my hunch has always been that the so-called friction between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Ruto is artificially manufactured to achieve a twin-pronged purpose; to silence a previously querulous Opposition on one hand and to divert public focus away from issues gnawing at the country’s socioeconomic strata. I still hold onto that opinion. Thought that might as well not be the case, I have my fears intact.

My fears are so deep that I get a sense that Uhuru’s much cherished Big four agenda and the desire to stem graft might fizzle out and eventually be consumed by the other war, the one being deliberately fanned in the direction of his deputy.

Effects of the hunger ravaging Turkana, Baringo, Isiolo and Samburu counties and other parts of the country cast doubt on the successful implementation of the Big Four agenda. An atmosphere filled with an array of cacaphonous and eyeless political brouhaha does not help matters at all.

Time is pandering towards the second anniversary of Uhuru’s legacy-defining Big Four promise anchored on affordable housing, manufacturing, food security and affordable healthcare. Yet it is an open secret that key figures both in government and the political arena spend a lot of time and energy throwing barbs towards Ruto.

Curiously, not so often does former Prime Minister Raila Odinga come out publicly to strongly declare his unwavering support for Uhuru’s Big Four agenda since the two ended a bitter, long-drawn warfare between them through a truce that has since been labelled as Handshake.

Raila has spent most of the past one year seeking to explain why he and the President entered into a political truce. Worse still, Raila, through a barrage of sidekicks, has been keen to throw punches at Ruto than any other course.

Meanwhile, what should have been the declared national war on corruption is not going beyond sensational media headlines and bandying of political rhetoric. As politicians seize any available platforms and go for each other’s jugular, very little—if anything—is being done to achieve the Big Four agenda.

Divisive invective have evidently taken centre-stage with Ruto emerging as the main target of the Guns of Diablo thunderously firing from an eerie thicket. Tirades arraigned against the DP have occupied all the news spaces available, replacing noble goals like the Big Four and other development projects. Which is why I fear that the real war against corruption and the Big Four agenda could all be swallowed and lost in the war against Ruto.

Some questions will continue to linger regarding the Handshake: How does it enhance democracy and all the tenets of integrity and good governance? Do elections still have meaning in democracy? What is the essence of elections if losers refuse to concede defeat and sneak their way onto the Governor’s Table? The author is a Revise Editor at the People Daily—[email protected]