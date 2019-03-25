Oparanya faults proposal to cut down counties funding

Council of Governors chairman Wycliffe Oparanya has faulted government’s plan to reduce the sharable revenue allocation to the counties, terming it a plot to cripple devolution.

He said government revenue allocation to counties for the 2019/2020 fiscal year show a sudden drop by Sh4 billion from Sh314 billion in 2018/19 to Sh310 billion, which is a threat to the success of devolution.

“We’re yet to agree on the equitable sharable revenue with the national government. Last year, we agreed that Sh314 billion be taken to counties but the proposal on table is that this will reduce to Sh310 billion,” he said.

“This is an issue that should unite the county executive and assemblies so that we can protect devolution and stop the national government from marginalising counties,” he said.