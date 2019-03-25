Cotu threatens industrial action over EPZ crisis

Alvin Kariuki @PeopleDailyKe

The Central Organisation of Trade Unions (Cotu) has threatened industrial action over a water crisis within the Export Processing Zones Authority (EPZ).

Cotu and Kenya Association of Manufactures (KAM) have separately written to the government raising concern that more than 20,000 jobs are at stake.

Cotu claims Water Principal Secretary Joseph Irungu ordered disconnection triggering the crisis.

“If this disruption is not stopped, then workers will be left with no alternative but to demonstrate to demand for their right,” said Cotu chairman Joel Chebii.

In a letter to Industrialisation Cabinet secretary Peter Munya KAM chief executive officer Phyllis Wakiaga said the water crisis has compelled manufactures to buy the commodity at five times the EPZ rate.

“We would like to bring to your attention a persistent water crisis within the Athi River EPZ zone that houses a significant number of export oriented firms,” the letter read in part.

EPZ has been accused of buying water from Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company for supply to factories and selling the surplus to residents of Kitengela. Irungu has, however, stated that the ministry has the sole mandate to distribute water.