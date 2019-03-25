So every stylish woman is a slay queen?

I can’t imagine how this term ‘slay queen’ graduated to mean smartly dressed women. Before, your usual slay queen would be ‘girls with butter for brain’. You know—girls who spot the trendy outfits, bags and jewellery, but you won’t see them in anyone’s office.

They don’t work. They’ll tell you what the Kardashians wore yesterday and how to get your brows on fleek, but they can’t tell you whether amicus curiae is a court terminology or a club in Westie. That was then. Now any woman spotting long weaves and all dolled up is a slay queen. Woe unto you if you spot long nails and heels. Slaay queenest! It doesn’t matter if you just nailed a court case or closed this serious deal, slay queen.

Miss Independent

But who said because I put on layers of make-up, I can’t tell whether New York Times is newspaper or time zone, who? Just because I slay on Instagram with my newest Umberto Raffini shoes doesn’t mean I didn’t slay in class (academics). Oh yes, I still remember what phalanges were in biology, see!

She gets a new ride, ‘sponsor manenos’. Moves to a posh estate, ‘sponsor manenos’. Starts a good biz, ‘sponsor manenos’. Maybe it’s from her boyfriend, her husband, or someone else’s boyfriend or husband. Her own? But eeeer… no that’s most unlikely. But why?

Why is it so hard to believe that the said ‘slay queen’ actually made it on her own. Independence is the new captain in town and women are embracing it tight. They ‘got their own’. Call them sluts, hookers, socialites, escorts or whatever you may, but they are living their life the best way they can, who are we to judge? Whether she depends on the men in her life to make her Instagram life jam, it isn’t your business.

That notwithstanding, I think every woman should care about how she looks and not be judged for it. No matter how shallow and unfair it is, attractiveness factors into most parts of our lives. Let’s face it, when you look good on the outside, you feel good on the inside. Someone said, ‘In this economy, looking good isn’t just vanity, its economic survival.’ I agree.

As much as proudly bearing the crown may feel burdensome at times, that doesn’t mean we still can’t look damn good while doing so! Whether it’s the heels, gully creep till you can’t anymore and when it gets there, pick them up and slay barefoot. Ikonene