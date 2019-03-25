Thin line of music ethics

As musicians make songs that we endear ourselves to, does it matter to you if the artiste has an illicit background? Explores Alfayo Onyango

In the wee days of 2019, the year began with kicks and blows for those who hold artistes R Kelly and Michael Jackson (King of Pop) close to their hearts. Many music fans and critics have been split in between carrying the cross for their favourite pop stars or throw them under the bus following brutal allegations against the two, including child molestation, sexual abuse against minors and inciting youth against their will.

In America, all radio stations were forced to ban the King of Pop’s music from the airwaves following an air of uncertainty surrounding the late musician’s ethics. R Kelly also has had his fair share of dirt thrown at him because even in Kenya, an enormous backlash against the I

Believe I Can Fly singer was witnessed, as many deejays unpinned the needle on his songs at clubs.

“To hell with R Kelly!” sections of the crowd were heard chanting during a gig at J’s Fresh Bar and Kitchen in Westlands, Nairobi.

Earlier last week, Congolese rhumba maestro Koffi Olomide was at it again; not being on the right side of the law. The music colossus has been behind many of our continental musical treasures in Andrada, among other countless mega hits, but his personal discipline has not created a positive reputation for him as he’s always in altercations with law enforcers.

Citing sexual harassment against one of his dancers at 15 years old while on a tour in France between 2002 and 2006, French authorities said he also sneaked three dancers into the European nation illegally.

The assaults allegedly happened in the Democratic Republic of Congo as well as in France, including at a villa outside Paris where the women said they were held against their will. The dancers said they staged a night time escape from the villa in June 2006 and have not returned to their country since for fear of reprisals.

PRISON SENTENCE

Koffi found himself in hot soup during his trial for the offences in Nanterre, outside Paris, when he was slapped with a bail of €5,000 (around Sh568,000) and ordered to pay damages of same amount to the complainant by a French court. These are colossal amounts for the artiste to cough up, let alone how much he will fork out to his advocates for legal fees.

The court also handed the singer a two-year suspended prison sentence for the statutory rape. Prosecutors had sought a seven-year prison sentence, but the court dismissed the assault and kidnapping charges.

“Koffi is someone we have been listening to since 90s. I don’t know where this monster in him usually just comes from. It disheartens me,” said Abraham Lukitoyi, a Kenyan music and Koffi fan told Spice.

Some problems are not distant to our fellow Kenyan celebrities. They live up to the hype and create a Babylon of their own here at home. Hip-hop artiste Khaligraph Jones is the most immaculate rapper you might come across in Africa. With hits on hits to his name, the Yego hit-maker still faces scrutiny after his ex-girlfriend rapper Cashy Karimi came out of the closet in February accusing him of being a womaniser. She alleged the rapper used to abuse her physically.

How unfortunate for the Toa

Tint star to be dragged into such a mess. Even though receipts were not pulled out, Cashy never hesitated to explain in a highly publicised interview with a local radio station of how her ex-partner was aggressive and apprehensive towards her and she was in an unclear circumstance forcing her to be quiet.

Ethics, however, are not all about physicality though. A certain sense of individual behaviour and self-respect springs up when one is discussing the broad term.

Picture a mother of five, the distinguished Akothee aka Madam Boss. She is always sparking controversy with her over frivolous outfits and bizarre stage stunts. But even with such disconnects, she is said to rake in about Sh500,00 a show. Her favourite bunch, Kenyans on Twitter, is always sniffing blood ready to point fingers whenever she successfully gets through a show.

Question is: Does she have to pull out all the stops to make a coin? Who cares anyway? She is an entertainer by profession. Many blankets will be put to shield this conversation, but it’s a free world and we have a right to ask these questions.

Is it a shaky dance with dangling feet on the edge of morals or should we call a spade a spade and call that indiscipline? I once cracked my ribs when Akothee took to social media to lament how a family programme such as Coke

Studio

Africa does not select her to be a guest performer on the show when she is busy showing children how to get from A to Z through short cuts. That statement was just downright funny.

In April 2017, a young man by the name of Peter Mugo, a boda boda rider, and his passenger had their lives cut short after a Range Rover Sport allegedly driven by Starehe MP Charles Kanyi aka Jaguar rammed into them along Sagana-Makutano Road. Somehow, the Matapeli hit singer managed to rescue himself from the jaws of prison sentence after the court ruled that he pays a bail of Sh50,000.

However, since the unfortunate incident, it has never truly been disclosed by the family of the bereaved if a full compensation was issued after all. What could possibly bring back the life of their loved one?

At least just early this year Mugo’s father also passed on and the Kigeugeu hit singer was a pallbearer at the funeral stating in his speech how he has been supportive of the victim’s family indicating he and the household are in harmony.

THE VICTIMS

Every artiste should be biting their nails because you have to be responsible for your actions. Many incidents have occurred where artistes paint pictures of good people on camera, but behind the scenes they compromise their actions and pull off some of the most-weird stunts human beings do.

This should not be viewed as an attack on any particular person, but we should critically look at events and not be swindled by the one-week headline state culture.

Artistes are also just as human as everyone else. Sometimes they tend to make for the best targets because their private lives are in the public domain.

For instance, this year a dark cloud attempted to follow rapper Henry Ohanga aka Octopizzo accusing him of murdering Strathmore University student Kenneth Abom in Woodley Estate, Nairobi.

The January incident was a tall mountain to climb for authorities who tried to make sense of the postmortem results only to find Abom, a huge fan of Octopizzo, had died of jumping off a balcony and not injury wounds sustained from a beating by the Noma

Ni rapper.

There are always two sides to the coin and one should ensure hands are clean before pointing fingers. Kenyan fans are one of the most incandescent breed of supporters and they are a vocal lot. Kenyan artistes have been fairly well behaved and rarely do outrageous scandals hit public quarters and this should be a great take-out.

No one is free from error because that is what makes us human at the end of the day, but bad conduct is inexcusable and should be highlighted for others to learn from.

As members of a civilised society, we should always strive to embody respect for everyone regardless of background diversity. So, be cautious because no bad deed goes unpunished.