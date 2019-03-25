Open letter to former DRC President Joseph Kabila

Dear ex-president/sir/coalition partner, It is unlikely that you have heard about me, a lowly-paid scribe in Kenya, whose shoulders will most probably rub against yours soon as I will demonstrate shortly.

I am in the process of recruiting membership into an outfit I have proposed to call Association of Bald Headed Emerging Millionaires, of whom I will be life patron.

I noted with great interest your recent transformation from an illustrious, full-haired adult to a bald-headed, charming, middle-aged operative.

It is your grand but unannounced entry to the exclusive club of the bald-headed that has aroused my interest.

I know you have been president of your country for some years now, and every time elections are held some controversy or other shrouds the entire process so whether you win or not is not the issue. You have held elections and succeeded yourself a few times.

I also know you succeeded your father. You are a lucky bloke. If I was to take after my dad, I would be a primary school headmaster to date. I am not saying it is a bad thing but I had my stint in teaching and that was enough.

I heard the other day that your country has a new president, and that he and you are in the process of forming a coalition of sorts. You are a clever fellow.

Even Russia president, whose name sounds like to put it in, did the same thing; a master stroke of pure genius.

He served as President, then orchestrated some fairly genuine-looking elections in which he became prime minister. This way he continued to head government before yet another bout of polls, which catapulted him back to the presidency.

I do not know if this is your game plan but this is where I come in. If you invite me to your country, the DRC, my immediate task will be to open an office, from where I will recruit bald-headed chaps into my organisation. Of course, you will be number one in DRC.

In between discussions about how bald-headed taxpayers can benefit from sunscreens and less fees at the barbers’, I will dispense a few nuggets of wisdom on how a coalition works.

After all, it happened in my country a few years ago between former President Mwai Kibaki and opposition leader Raila Odinga.

You must have heard about the nusu mkate (half bread) government. It is not much different from what you are about to do.

In Kenya, this concept was so perfected that Raila once went for some public function and noticed he was holding the short end of the stick, or so he lamented. The carpet was not long enough. I personally do not know how much ‘long enough’ should be. “Hawa nawekea mimi carpet nusu namna hii!” (These chaps have rolled out half a carpet for me!) he bellowed.

Handling finances

If you ask me, I have no idea why he was lamenting. In a nusu mkate government, you are entitled to a half of everything. So, the half carpet was okay but ask the fellow; he thinks he was short-changed. More of this when we chat over coffee or some other more interesting beverage out there in Lubumbashi or Kinsasha.

As prime minister in a coalition government, you will ensure that only your allies get elected to positions of power and influence. Those who lose can be fixed into yet more positions in government bodies and parastatals. Or what is power for?

One more thing. I hear you came to Kenya not so long ago to look for some gold. Now, our cops discovered some fake gold in a safe deposit box of some bank. I do not know if this is the stuff you had come to look for but in Kenya, we have fake everything.

Fake pastors will pray for you to get more riches (I trust you are worth a little fortune, coming from a country of real gold!).

Some of our pastors will even convince you that you do not need your riches on earth, and they are good at handling your finances. Be careful not to entrust any of your hard-earned riches to these malevolent, dubious men of the cloth.

I await your quick response so that I can come over to enthrone you as chair of the local caucus of bald-headed fellows. Have a hopeful week, folks!