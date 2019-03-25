Of ‘commander’ in the dock and ‘melting’ video parts, pages

Ndung’u Mburu

There’s no other country I’d rather live in than Kenya! Seriously! In which other country does a “Chief General Commander” find himself in a civilian court answering to charges, yet, on the side he’s busy curing diabetes from a 46-year-old man and driving demons from the souls of musicians struggling to find relevance! How dare we? How dare we as a country parade, like a common criminal, a “man of God” for threatening a journalist with unspecified “kwensekweses”?

After watching the newest video of Pastor James Ng’ang’a ‘healing’ a man in his congregation of diabetes my eyes welled up with tears of sadness. How can our Judiciary even dare question a man who, with just a slap on the face and a knee to the jaw, will ‘heal’ your diabetes? How? Indeed, this Judiciary needs to be revisited!

Secondly, I pity Linus Kaikai. In fact, at this time, I would hate to be him, his workmate, neighbour, or even his cat. Linus went and snitched on the miracle worker to the police! Can you imagine that? And for what? Threatening him? Oh, poor Linus! The lightning that is about to strike you is doing push ups in Githurai; you’re in trouble, my friend. Speaking of trouble, corrupt people, get ready! You’re about to face the music!

Prepare for war

President Uhuru Kenyatta last week gave the sternest warning yet to all government officials including his “close political ally” engaging in corrupt dealings to prepare for war. While other warnings have been stern, this one qualifies for the prestigious EST (Extremely Serious Talk) award—hence the word “sternest”—due to the manner in which it was delivered and its aftershocks. Follow along.

First, you know this was the hottest of all the warnings because even the President couldn’t afford to be in the country to make it- he was in Namibia. The President was using the same science he uses to light a mountain of ivory on fire, using a long stick, during the annual Illegal Ivory Burning Fanfare. It was such a hot warning, the President had to deliver it “via Skype” !

Secondly, you know this was the sternest warning yet because the amount of heat some of its words generated, melted away parts of a video of him giving the warning and even worse, melted away the President’s social media pages. The comment on “closest ally” was posted on the Presidential Twitter handle but later deleted and a video on the same edited to remove the comment. Eventually, the social media handles were suspended.

This is not the rhetoric of 2013, or 14, or 15 or any other year that we have heard these warnings and witnessed Kamata Kamata Fridays that have seen nobody convicted or jailed. No. This is a new album heavily featuring ‘Dj Kinoti’ and ‘mix master Noordin’. This one includes hits such as “My closest political ally”. This is it! This is the mother of the mother of the mother of all warnings!

But before we even get to fighting graft, we have to first agree on who will do it because people such as Kimani Ichung’wa (Kikuyu) have different ideas. According to him, only the EACC is allowed and capable of dealing with this monster. He believes the DCI is just an blend of police officers, who cannot pretend to understand economic crimes.

My only wish is that once we are done debating and agreeing that the statement by Ichung’wa makes as much sense as giving a baby an excavator to operate, we can give the DCI some space to unravel these crimes and throw these high profile thieves and “enemies of the Republic of Kenya” to Kamiti as promised. The author is a presenter at Kameme TV [email protected].com