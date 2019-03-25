Society should probe cases of ‘unlikely’ suicides

A number of suicides have taken place in recent times that the country needs to ponder. The suicides have a disturbing pattern as they run against the expected grain.

The following illustrations suffice to make the point. Dr Ali Juma Hassan committed suicide in Cuba last week. He had gone to study as part of an exchange programme between the governments of Kenya and Cuba. He was found by a colleague dangling from a bed sheet in his room. A young professional with, apparently, all to live for — professional success, family, fame.

Prof Abel Mugenda, a university don, jumped from the sixth Floor of the White Rhino Hotel in Nyeri in January 2019. Mugenda, a 66-year old man, was an accomplished scholar and researcher. A man who, apparently, had all to live for — career, family, financial success, name it.

Stephen Mumbo was a young professional with a striking trajectory. The assistant manager at PWC jumped to his death from the 17th floor of Delta House in Nairobi that houses the offices of his employer. A young man with, apparently, all to live for — great career prospects, riches, a great life — only to end it on his own in October 2018.

And in another case in March 2019, a young man just starting off a career in aviation committed suicide by jumping off a control tower. Vincent Koech, 29, is said to have jumped off the Air Traffic Control Tower at Mombasa International Airport in Mombasa. He died instantly.

A young man who was seemingly well-grounded in family, leading a well-adjusted life, and apparently looking forward to a great career and future. All to live for. Or so one would imagine.

Another such incident happened in Zimmerman estate, Nairobi, where university lecturer, Danston Nguru, committed suicide in his residence in August 2018. The 68-year-old lecturer stated that he was tired of life.

What are the threads running through these suicides? They are all male, are all seemingly doing well in their careers and, by extension, financially and, therefore, can be assumed to be insulated from anxiety over finances. There seems to be no demographic or regional pattern or age factor.

Even more disturbing is the seeming “weapon” of choice. Jumping off top floors of buildings is a horrible way to die, but one in which once committed (read jump), there is no possibility of reversal. Could that be a motivation for this choice?

One might ask, why would well educated and financially able people capable of deploying more “sophisticated” means of taking their lives go that messy route?

As normally happens in such cases, speculations are rife. Supposed reasons include domestic disagreements, financial pressure or work-related stress.

The questions are many. Were they unable to cope? Didn’t they have friends or relatives who noticed warning signs?

Is this a sign of something more ominous affecting the professional male in society as his gender comes under tremendous pressure from a body politic now structured to give him perpetual pushback and insensitive to his issues?

Further, this group constitutes a critical repository of skills and capacity in the country, meaning that society is the big loser. Male suicides have traditionally been deemed to be the lot of desperate, financially distressed men, preferably with average education.

Even more worrying is how many other such men are hurtling towards their own appointment with Armageddon.

As usual, society will want to rush past what is seen as an embarrassing episode and consign it to the dark recesses of family or community skeletons. Not so fast!

The country needs to sit up and take notice of this disturbing trend. Five men at the “height” of their careers committing suicide defies the usual psychological construct. For instance, cases of police officers turning their guns on themselves has a well-defined psychological construct, and thus the authorities have a framework for identification, management and prevention of cases.

But cases of men in their “prime,” who have everything to live for committing suicide means that something in society is breaking and cannot be taken for granted. The country is missing something, and it is time it found out what it is. — [email protected]